Martha Stewart Poses as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model

Martha Stewart is making history, again.

The 81-year-old businesswoman was revealed as the oldest cover model in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit history on Monday.

Stewart will be featured as a cover model alongside Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader. She was photographed by Ruven Afanador in the Dominican Republic.

“When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, 'Oh, that’s pretty good, I’m going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated,'” Stewart told the magazine. “And I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Stewart worked as a model during her teen years before becoming a best-selling author and Emmy Award-winning TV host. Now, she reaches over 100 million fans each month through her various platforms -- magazines, television shows, books and other products.

You can view the entire gallery of Stewart's SI photos here and pick up a copy of the magazine starting Monday.