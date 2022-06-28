Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Go Skating in Matching Neon for ‘Barbie'

The upcoming "Barbie" film, set to release in 2023, is cloaked in mystery. What is the movie actually about? Who are all the people in the sprawling cast playing, aside from Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken?

What we do know, based on early photos from the set, is that "Barbie" is going to be a party.

In June, stars Robbie and Gosling were pictured inline skating around Venice Beach, Calif. wearing matching neon outfits — and we mean neon.

The co-stars wore fluorescent pink bodices with patterns reminiscent of '80s workout year. Gosling sported newly bleached blond hair; Robbie had a high half-ponytail and yellow hoops. The outfits were tied together by accessories like visors and highlighter yellow kneepads, fanny packs and — of course — Rollerblades.

If this isn't Halloween costume fodder, we don't know what is.

The upcoming film is directed by Greta Gerwig, based on a script Gerwig wrote with her partner Noah Baumbach. Gerwig and Baumbach previously collaborated on the script of "Frances Ha."

Without giving away plot details, Robbie told The Hollywood Reporter that “Barbie” will be “the thing you didn’t know you wanted.”

This movie is set to have a star-studded cast aside from Robbie and Gosling, including Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Hari Nef and Scott Evans. Emma Mackey, whose resemblance to Robbie has made headlines, has also been cast.

Co-stars Ferrell and Ferrera were also photographed in yellow inline skates.

Official first-look photos indicate "Barbie" will cater to the bubblegum-pink brand of nostalgia the franchise is known for, with a self-aware twist.

Exhibit A: The first official photo of Robbie, who is also executive producing, as Barbie in her pink convertible.

Exhibit B: The first photo of Gosling as Ken, wearing light-wash denim and boxers with his name on them.

Essentially, we might not know much about "Barbie," but we do know we have Halloween costume inspiration for at least the next two years.

