Podcasts

Marc Maron ending ‘WTF' podcast this fall after groundbreaking 16-year run

Maron launched the show in 2009 when the concept of a podcast was completely unknown.

By Logan Reardon

American stand-up comedian and podcaster Marc Maron performs
Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

One of the world's most influential podcasts is coming to an end.

After 16 years, the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast will record its final episodes this fall.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Maron, a comedian and actor, launched the show in September of 2009 when the concept of a podcast was completely unknown within the industry. "WTF" — and podcasting in general — has exploded in popularity ever since.

"Sixteen years we've been doing this, and we've decided that we had a great run," Maron said on the episode released Monday starring fellow comedian John Mulaney. "Now, basically, it's time, folks. It's time. 'WTF' is coming to an end. It’s our decision. We’ll have our final episode sometime in the fall."

Most episodes have been recorded in Maron's Los Angeles home garage — which he has nicknamed "the cat ranch." That includes his famous sit-down with then-President Barack Obama on June 22, 2015.

According to Deadline, the series has had 1.1 billion downloads, listens and impressions since its launch with 1,645 free episodes and more than 300 bonus episodes for premium subscribers.

Other guests who have joined the podcast include Robin Williams (2010), Lorne Michaels (2015), Paul McCartney (2018), Mandy Moore (2019) and Peter Dinklage (2022) — to name a few.

Entertainment News

China 23 mins ago

K-pop has been banned in China for almost a decade. Until now, maybe.

Television 3 hours ago

Tom Llamas ‘excited,' ready to put his stamp on ‘Nightly News' as he takes over

There's no confirmed date set for the series finale, aside from Maron saying it would be "sometime in the fall."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Podcasts
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us