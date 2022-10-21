Mandy Moore Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Taylor Goldsmith

This is Ozzie.

One month after her star-studded baby shower, Mandy Moore has welcomed her second child — a baby boy — with husband Taylor Goldsmith. The now mother-of-two shared the news on her Instagram, "Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents)."

In her Oct. 21 post, she gushed over the love they have for their newborn son. "Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding," Mandy said. "He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!"

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The little one joins big brother August "Gus" Harrison Goldsmith, who the couple welcomed in February 2021.

Moore, 38 — who tied the knot with the Dawes singer in 2018 — first announced her pregnancy over the summer, just days after her hit NBC show "This Is Us" came to an end.

"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited," she captioned an Instagram photo of her first-born. "Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can't wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo."

PHOTOS: 2022 Celebrity Babies

Shortly after her announcement, the "Candy" singer hit the road in support of her seventh studio album, "In Real Life," but ended up cancelled the remaining tour dates explaining that she had to "put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first."

In August, Mandy revealed she had been diagnosed rare autoimmune disorder called immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), which causes low blood platelet levels. Her condition prevented her from getting an epidermal while delivering her first child, something she anticipated going without the second time around.

"It was awful, but I can do it one more time," she told TODAY Parents in August. "I can climb that mountain again."

She added, "I wish medication was an option — just the idea of it being on the table is so nice. But we'll just push forth like we did last time."

Mandy Moore is getting candid about her birth plan for her second child. In an interview with TODAY Parents published Friday, the "This Is Us" alum revealed that she will be having an unmedicated birth when she welcomes her second baby boy this fall because of an autoimmune disorder called immune thrombocytopenic purpura or ITP.