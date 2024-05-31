Celebrity babies

Mandy Moore is about to become a girl mom: She's pregnant with baby No. 3

“Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon.”

By Rosie Colosi | TODAY

Actress Mandy Moore just announced that she's pregnant with her third baby while paying homage to her hit show, "This is Us."

She posted an image of her sons Gus, 3, and Ozzie, 1, on Instagram wearing T-shirts that say, "Big" and "Middle." Moore captioned the image with a reference to her hit show "This Is Us," which ran from 2016 to 2022, "Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister."

Moore shares her children with husband Taylor Goldsmith, who acts as the parent willing to dress up in crazy costumes while she makes the lunches and doctor's appointments, she shared during an October 2023 appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

Moore and Goldsmith, frontman for the folk-rock band Dawes, have a very musical atmosphere in their house, but she laughed that Gus isn’t always into hearing his parents sing.

Moore also addressed what it’s like to be a mom of two and said that even though its been a “wild” experience for her, she would still like to welcome more kids in the future.

"I'm one of three," she said, "so I just can't imagine a world without siblings, and I always knew that if I were lucky enough to have a family, I would love to have more than one. But I didn't realize when the second came out, I'd be like, 'I think I can do this again.' My husband thinks I’m crazy."

She added, “I have not closed that door.”

She certainly hasn't.

In honor of Mother's Day 2024, Moore wrote on an Instagram carousel with her boys and wrote that being a mother is "the greatest club and truly the most exhausting and exhilarating job I’ve ever been lucky enough to get to do."

