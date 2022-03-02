Maksim Chmerkovskiy is giving his fans a firsthand look at what it takes to get out of Ukraine as Russia wages its sixth day of attacks on the country.

The former "Dancing With the Stars" pro had been sharing updates from Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, over the past few days, and he recently let his fans know that he safely made his way out of the country.

In one Instagram story, the 42-year-old revealed that he'd made it on a train headed to Warsaw, Poland.

"Train to Lviv was not an option," he wrote of the western Ukrainian city located some 40 miles from the Polish border. "The situation at the train station is insane. At first it feels manageable, but it gets A LOT worse when it comes time to actually board the train."

Chmerkovskiy explained that the trains have been packed with many more passengers than normal. For instance, he noted he was in a cabin with four adults and seven children (ages 2-11), and the space is typically only filled with three people.

“There’s usually up to 30 people in this particular wagon. We were told we have to fit 135,” he wrote.

The dancing professional had to travel light and said the journey has been "traumatizing" and “sweaty and claustrophobic.”

Chmerkovskiy also spoke to his fans in several short video clips and said the train took an unexpected stop during the journey.

"Thirty minutes before the Polish border they stopped to change wheels on the train - can't make this up - and let us out to have some fresh air," he said and showed footage of a large crowd of passengers.

He explained that one of the wagons on the train was reserved exclusively for children and anyone who's sick. "It's not as packed, but all the others are packed to the brink," he said.

In other slides, Chmerkovskiy said he had finally made it safely to Poland after "31 hours no sleep."

He added: "I absolutely have to say this: POLISH PEOPLE ARE AMAZING!!!!!!! THANK YOU FROM THE ABSOLUTE BOTTOM OF MY HEART AND SOUL," followed by emoji showing hands in prayer, a heart and raised hands.

Chmerkovskiy has been sharing many updates with his followers over the past week after he first announced that he was in Ukraine filming a televised dance competition when Russia invaded the country.

In an Instagram live video that is nearly 12 minutes long, he said he was safe but expressed his sadness over the situation.

“This is a war. This is a crazy situation; it’s insane and I’m losing my final little things. This is not a cry for help. I’m a big boy; I can handle myself, and as I said, I’m safe. But I’m starting to not be able to see my head, so I’m trying to stay focused and just trying to let my voice be heard,” he said.

