Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Are Engaged

Kevin McCallister and London Tipton are engaged! Well, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are.

Four years after they started dating, the "Home Alone" star and the Disney alum are ready to tie the knot. Song, 33, confirmed the news on Jan. 25 while stepping out in Beverly Hills with a gorgeous diamond ring on that finger.

This relationship milestone comes less than a year after the former "Suite Life of Zack & Cody" actress gave birth to the couple's first child. While the private pair kept Song's pregnancy out of the spotlight, Culkin's rep confirmed the arrival of their son Dakota Song Culkin in April. "We are overjoyed," the stars, who named their baby after Culkin's late sister, said in a statement at the time.

Since then, the couple has kept their son off of social media, but Song did recently reference him in a November Instagram post. Alongside a photo of herself and Culkin at a Los Angeles Rams football game, the "Dollface" actress wrote, "Very few things can get us out of the house and away from our son."

Culkin, 41, and Song, who met while filming the movie "Changeland," first sparked romance rumors in late 2017 after they were spotted holding hands at Knott's Scary Farm. A source told E! News at the time that they were "affectionate" while on a double date with "Changeland" director Seth Green and his wife, Clare Grant.

The following year, Culkin hinted at starting a family with Song. "This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit," he said on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. "I mean, we've definitely been practicing."

And although they keep their social media PDA to a minimum, Song couldn't help but gush over her man while celebrating his birthday in August 2020.

"Happy 40th birthday to this magical being," she wrote on Instagram. "I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you. But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won't even see this because you don't ever use instagram. Hahaha."

"My unicorn that I never thought could exist," Song concluded, adding that she's the "luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you."

