JLo’s Daughter Joins Her and Shakira During Sizzling Super Bowl Halftime Show

Miami just got hotter!

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira shut down the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with an epic performances.

The dynamic duo, who made history as the first two Latinas to lead a halftime performance at the major NFL event, gave viewers and audience members alike a show to remember.

While the face-off between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs was entertaining, the moment J.Lo and Shakira hit the stage, it was game over.

Sorry not sorry!

Kicking things off with a bang, the Colombian songstress hit the stage in an eye-catching red dress that was worthy of its own trophy. To start, she started singing "She Wolf," and after new rendition of "Empire."

She shut it down even more by belting out her iconic hit, "Whenever, Wherever."

It's safe to say the stadium went wild after she brought out Bad Bunny, who donned an all-silver get-up, onto the stage with her to sing "I Like It" and "Chantaje."

Shakira closed out her set with "Hips Don't Lie."

Of course, J.Lo hit the stage with a bang, as she started off singing "Jenny From the Block." She also shut it down with a performance of "Get Right," "Waiting for Tonight," and "Love Don't Cost a Thing" and "Booty."

For her first lewk, she donned a leather beaded bodysuit that featured intricate cut-outs and a plunging neckline. However, she slipped into another glitzy and glamorous ensemble for the second half of the show. It was a mirror-like fashion piece that certainly got people talking.

Like Shakira, the crowd also went wild when J Balvin hit the stage with the 50-year-old icon. Together, they sang "Mi Gente," and "Qué Calor."

The most endearing moment, however, came when J.Lo's 11-year-old daughter joined her onstage. Emme hit the stage in an all-white outfit and belted out the lyrics to "Let's Get Loud."

The importance of this halftime performance wasn't lost on Shakira or J.Lo.

Hours before hitting the stage, the Hustlers actress took to Instagram to share a sweet message.

"So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira," the caption read, alongside a photo of the two embracing. "Let's show the world what two little Latin girls can do."