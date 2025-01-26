Lizzo shares new pic to celebrate meeting weight goals: ‘I did it'

Lizzo shared an update on her experience losing weight in a new Instagram post.

The "Good As Hell" singer posted a mirror selfie Jan. 25, featuring a graphic of a bullseye with the text, "Congratulations! You've met your weight goals." In another pic, she zoomed in on her torso, edited with a progress update graphic.

Lizzo celebrated the milestone in the caption, writing, "I did it."

"Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal," she wrote. "I haven’t seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!"

On her Instagram story, Lizzo posted an old video of herself describing her "intentional weight loss journey."

"Even at the end of my weight loss journey, I'm not going to be considered thin by any means... But I will be happy," she said at the time.

"And I am happy," Lizzo continued in an updated video.

Lizzo opened up about her approach to losing weight to the New York Times in March 2024.

“I’ve been methodical, losing weight very slowly," she said at the time.

She's also been open about her fitness routine, and she's shared pictures and selfies displaying her progress along the way.

Earlier in January, Lizzo shared an encouraging message for fans alongside a video of herself in a bikini.

“I’m proud of the ways you’re deciding to show up for yourself. I’m proud of the boundaries you’ve set. Amazing things will happen to you today. Now say that 3 times out loud,” she wrote in the caption.

