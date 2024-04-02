Originally appeared on E! Online

Lizzo just took a DNA test — turns out she's 100 percent not quitting music.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Days after the "Truth Hurts" singer shared a cryptic Instagram story about quitting, Lizzo (real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson) set the record straight in a social media video.

"I want to make this video because I just need to clarify when I say, ‘I quit,' I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention," Lizzo said in an April 2 Instagram post. "What I'm not going to quit, is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting to people — because I know I'm not alone."

The 35-year-old — who made her announcement in a bright blue one-piece swimsuit from her brand Yitty and matching eyeshadow, along with light beachy curls — indicated she was continuing her music career for the people who've supported her.

"In no way shape or form am I the only person who is experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive," she continued. "If I could just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people win, negative comments win, then I've done even more than I could've hoped for."

Lizzo's Most Empowering Quotes

And Lizzo — who has kept a low profile amid a lawsuit filed by three backup dancers last year alleging she created an "abusive work environment" — reiterated that she plans to "keep moving forward."

Lizzo has been named in another lawsuit by a former employee. On Thursday, fashion designer Asha Daniels' lawyer filed a lawsuit accusing Lizzo and several members on her team of allowing bullying, harassment and racial discrimination on her tour, according to NBC News. In the docs, which were obtained by NBC, Daniels claims Lizzo's wardrobe manager, Amanda Nomura, reportedly referred to the performers as "fat," "useless," and "dumb" and forced them to change in front of white men on the crew who would "lewdly gawk" at them. Daniels was hired as a clothing designer and seamstress on Lizzo's tour earlier this year and was reportedly fired after she complained about the wardrobe manager, according to the lawsuit. Lizzo, her tour manager and production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., are also named in the suit.

"I'm going to keep being me," she concluded. "Once again I just want to say thank you for the love that I've received. It means more than you know."

The "About Damn Time" singer's latest video somewhat backtracks her March 29 Instagram Story message, where she wrote: "All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it."

She topped off the message by noting, "I didn't sign up for this s--t. I quit."

Lizzo got right back to business after clearing up her plans, sharing another video of her in her swimwear. Bringing her signature confidence, the Grammy winner added, "Damn, I look good."