Music's biggest night is about to crank up the volume.

The Recording Academy announced the performers for the 2023 Grammys — and just wait until you see the star-studded list. Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Sam Smith and Kim Petras are all set to hit the stage at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena Feb. 5.

Not to mention, many of them are pulling double duty as both performers and nominees. Carlile heads into the night with seven nods and Blige has six. The "About Damn Time" singer follows closely behind with five nominations and Lacy has four. Plus, Combs and Bad Bunny are in the running for three Grammy Awards—and Smith and Petras are up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit "Unholy."

For the full list of nominees, click here.

As for the most-nominated musicians of the night, Beyoncé has a total of nine nods, tying with husband Jay-Z for most Grammy nominations in history with 88 overall. Kendrick Lamar enters the evening with eight nominations and Adele has seven. Harry Styles, Future and DJ Khaled also join Blige with six apiece.

PHOTOS: Grammys 2023 Reactions from the Nominees

Can't wait for the big night? Luckily, you won't have to wait too much longer. Trevor Noah is returning to host the Grammys for a third time, and the show will air live on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. ET /5 p.m. PT.

"This is the thing I try and tell people: You have to be a fan of the Grammys because you are invariably a fan of music," Noah said on a Jan. 19 episode of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert." "And the thing I love about the Grammys selfishly is every time I go to the Grammys I discover a new artist that I didn't fully appreciate and I didn't love for the reasons that I should have."

He added, "You go to the Grammys, you know the artists you know. You'll know Beyoncé. You'll know Adele. You'll be like, 'Oh, OK, I know these people.' And then you'll discover artists who change your life. They perform live in ways that you couldn't have imagined."