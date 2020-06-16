Liz Lemon and ’30 Rock’ Are (Kinda) Returning to NBC

First they gave us "Parks and Recreation," now "30 Rock" is coming back for some similar fun.

NBC announced that its annual Upfront event, which is usually an in-person showcase of all the upcoming programming on the network, will be hosted by none other than the characters of "30 Rock."

Tina Fey will return as Liz Lemon, along with Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan), Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski), Kenneth Parcell (Jack McBrayer) and more to "celebrate the stories and talent featured in NBCUniversal's 2020-21 televisions season" in an hour-long, commercial-free event on July 16.

Because of the ongoing pandemic everyone will be appearing from different "remote locations across the country," a la the "Parks and Recreation" special.

"We're all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC," executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock said. "To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone."

"At NBCUniversal, we're excited to produce an Upfront that reflects a new reality and celebrates our relationship with viewers and advertisers alike," said Linda Yaccarino, Chairman, Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal. "Historically, this event is about the future of programming; this year, it's about the future of our industry—a future where we can meet audiences wherever they are, with the stories that move them. As the old saying goes...when life hands you Lemon, have her host the Upfront!"

"We put our fans first in everything we do at NBCUniversal, so of course our audiences are at the heart of our reimagined Upfront experience," said Josh Feldman, Executive Vice President, Head of Marketing & Advertising Creative, NBCUniversal. "This very special 30 Rock event will bring together video, advertising, and humor to show the world the power of One Platform in a whole new way."

The special will also feature guest appearances from talent across the NBCU portfolio (which includes NBC, Telemundo, USA, SYFY, E!, Bravo, Peacock, and more) and will highlight new and returning programming, allowing all audiences to tune in for a sneak peek at what's to come.

The special will air on NBC on Thursday, July 16 at 8 p.m., and will be rebroadcast on Friday, July 17 at 9 p.m. on USA Network, Bravo, E!, SYFY, and CNBC. It will also be available to stream on Peacock, which officially launches on July 15.

E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.