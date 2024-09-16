Here's the complete list of winners at the 2024 Primetime Emmys

The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards were held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with Eugene and Dan Levy serving as father-son hosts for TV's big night.

This year's top nominees included "Shogun," with 25 nominations, followed by "The Bear," with 23 nominations. Other shows with an impressive number of nominations include "The Crown" with 19 and "Hacks" with 16.

Many of the awards were already given out at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards last weekend, with only the most prestigious awards, such as Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Comedy Series, announced in primetime on Sunday.

Despite the Emmys focusing only on television, several of Hollywood's biggest stars were up for nominations, including Robert Downey, Jr. for his role in "The Sympathizer," Lily Gladstone for her role in "Under the Bridge" and Meryl Streep for her role in "Only Murders in the Building."

Here's a full list of Sunday's nominees and winners:

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

WINNER: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge

WINNER: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Best Directing For A Comedy Series

WINNER: Christopher Storer, The Bear

Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary

Ramy Youssef, The Bear

Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show

Best Writing For A Limited Series Or TV Movies

WINNER: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror

Noah Hawley, Fargo

Ron Nyswaner, Fellow Travelers

Steven Zaillian, Ripley

Issa López, True Detective: Night Country

Best Directing For A Drama

WINNER: Frederick E.O. Toye, Shо̄gun

Stephen Daldry, The Crown

Mimi Leder, The Morning Show

Hiro Murai, Mr. & Mrs. Smith “First Date”

Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

WINNER: Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

WINNER: Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Talk Series

WINNER: The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Top Chef

RuPaul’s Drag Race

WINNER: The Traitors

The Voice

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Fallout

WINNER: Shogun

The Gilded Age

Slow Horses

The Morning Show

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

WINNER: Hacks

Only Murders In The Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

WINNER: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shogun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

WINNER: Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Idris Elba, Hijack

WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Dominic West, The Crown

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

WINNER: Anna Sawai, Shogun

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tie, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Saturday Night Live

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

WINNER: Alex Edelman, Alex Edelman: Just For Us

Jacqueline Novak, Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees

John Early, John Early: Now More Than Ever

Mike Birbiglia, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

WINNER: “Bulletproof” by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks

“Career Day” by Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

“Fishes” by Joanna Calo and Christopher Storer, The Bear

“Orlando" by Meredith Scardino and Sam Means, Girls5eva

“Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good" by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two

“Pride Parade" by Jake Bender and Zach Dunn, What We Do in the Shadows