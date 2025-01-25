Streaming subscriptions guide: Prices and how to track payments

Keeping tabs on all the streaming services that you may be subscribed to can be more convoluted than the latest drama you’re binge-watching. Yes, there is no shortage of streaming services available to entertain us, but the potential to lose track of what they cost is high. Netflix made headlines recently when it announced it’s increasing prices for various plans beginning with the next billing cycle.

Netflix has millions of subscribers, but it’s hardly the only streaming service out there. Since there are plenty of options to choose from, it can be easy to forget just how much you may be paying for each service. With that in mind, TODAY.com is here to give you a quick look at the cost for some of the most popular streaming services.

What do streaming services cost right now?

Netflix

As part of its new price point, Netflix announced new rates. A commercial-free, standard plan will jump from $15.49 per month to $17.99. A standard plan with commercials will go from $6.99 per month to $7.99. A premium plan will bump from $22.99 per month to $24.99

Hulu

Plans with commercials cost $9.99 per month, or $99.99 for a year. Ad-free plans cost $18.99 per month and live TV costs $81.99 per month.

Prime Video

With an Amazon Prime membership, the cost is $14.99 per month or $139 for the year. If you only want to subscribe to Prime Video, that will cost $8.99 per month.

Apple TV+

An Apple TV+ subscription is $9.99 a month, but if you buy an Apple device it is included for 3 months once you activate the plan.

Max

A subscription with ads will run $9.99 per month, while the commercial-free option goes for $16.99 per month. There’s also an “ultimate ad-free” plan for $20.99 per month that allows streaming on up to four devices, plus high quality video and audio and 100 downloads.

Disney+

This service's basic plan with ads is $9.99 per month, while a commercial-free experience is $15.99 per month, or $159.99 for the year.

Paramount+

A commercial plan costs $7.99 per month, while a plan without is $12.99 per month.

Peacock

Users who get a plan with commercials pay $7.99 per month, or $79.99 annually. The ad-free plan costs $13.99 per month, or $139.99 for the year.

ESPN+

The sports streamer fetches $11.99 per month, or $119.99 per year.

Are there free streaming subscriptions and free trials?

There are various packages and incentives to group services. Here's a look at some options.

Can you bundle streaming services?

Yes, there are a variety of options that will give you multiple services.

How can I track my subscriptions?

It’s easy to sign up for a subscription and then forget about it, which means it’s hard to remember what exactly you’re purchasing each month. Rocket Money and Trim by OneMain are two services that help you track your subscriptions by linking them to your bank or credit card account and putting them in a single list so you can see what you’re purchasing.

There are other methods, as well. Some credit cards keep track of recurring charges and let you know the anticipated charge date in case you want to cancel any unwanted subscriptions.

You can also request to sign up for notifications each time a transaction appears on your credit card. That can remind you of a purchase and spur you to call the company to cancel.

Another option is to look at your credit card statements and see what you bought to determine if there’s a recurring charge you don’t need.

Also, users are encouraged to ask a series of questions to help them determine the necessity of any recurring charge.

Do I use this subscription? How often do I use it? If you're paying for something and not using it, it may be time to cancel.

Is it worth the cost? Is there another service that provides better value for what I’m seeking? If so, maybe you consider switching.

What are the terms of contract and renewal opportunities? Know the conditions of what you have signed up for to see if it's worth keeping.

