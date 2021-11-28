Lindsay Lohan Is Engaged to Bader Shammas: See Her Ring

This is so fetch: Lindsay Lohan is engaged!

The "Mean Girls" actress is set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Bader Shammas, she announced on Instagram early Sunday, Nov. 28. "My love. My life. My family. My future," Lohan captioned the post, which features pictures of the couple and her gorgeous diamond ring. "@bader.shammas #love [ring emoji]."

Lohan and Shammas, who first sparked romance rumors in 2020, have kept their relationship very private over the last two years. And although not much is known about the star's fiancé, his LinkedIn profile does offer some insight. According to his page, Shammas, who resides in Dubai, is the Assistant Vice President at Credit Suisse. He previously attended the University of South Florida, where he studied mechanical engineering and later attended the University of Tampa, where he studied finance.

As for Lohan, 35, she's set to make a major acting comeback in a Netflix holiday movie, the streaming platform announced in May.

According to Netflix, the "Parent Trap" alum will play a "newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident."

Lohan, who will star alongside "Glee" alum Chord Overstreet in the Netflix film, gave her fans a first look at the movie earlier this month.

"Back at work and couldn't be happier!" she captioned the Nov. 14 Instagram post. "Action!"

As fellow star Miley Cyrus commented, "You're doing great sweetie."