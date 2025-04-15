Lil Nas X says one side of his face is paralyzed

Singer and rapper Lil Nas X said that one side of his face has become paralyzed.

In a video posted to his Instagram Monday, the artist, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, said he "lost control" of the right side of his face. He appears to be in a hospital and is wearing a patient gown.

"And when I smile, this is me doing a full smile right now by the way," the "Old Town Road" performer said in the video, struggling to control the right side of his face.

"Bro, I can't even laugh right," he said, seemingly in good spirits.

Fans and celebrities alike flocked to the artist's comments, wishing him well.

"Get well baby," wrote actress Taraji P. Henson.

Many commenters wrote that they believe Lil Nas X has Bell's palsy, a condition that causes muscle weakness in one side of the face, according to the Mayo Clinic. The condition is usually temporary and can cause one side of the face to appear droopy.

Lil Nas X reassured fans in posts to his Instagram story, saying that he is OK and to "stop being sad" for him.

The artist said he feels like his condition is improving in an update posted to his Instagram Tuesday. He attempts to smile and wink in the short video with some success.

"Smile getting a lil better," he wrote.

NBC News has reached out to a representative for Lil Nas X.

