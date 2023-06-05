celebrity couples

Lewis Hamilton, Shakira rumors intensify after Spanish Grand Prix outing

The two have been linked together since they were first spotted together in Miami last month

By Logan Reardon

Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton's best race of the 2023 Formula One season came at an opportune time.

The seven-time world champion finished second in Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix, matching his best result of the year. He shared the podium with race winner Max Verstappen and his teammate George Russell, giving Mercedes its first double podium of 2023.

Hamilton appeared to have had an exciting trip to Barcelona off the track, too.

Colombian singer Shakira attended the race, just a month after going to the Miami Grand Prix. The international star had dinner with Hamilton in South Beach last month before the two took a boat trip with some friends.

Shakira (purple dress) and Lewis Hamilton (black shirt, white hat) are seen on May 10, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

After the race in Spain, Shakira and Hamilton were photographed sitting next to each other at a dinner with friends.

Then, video surfaced from a Barcelona club where the duo was hanging out with soccer stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

While there's been no confirmation, it seems like the two stars are set on creating one of the world's biggest power couples.

This article tagged under:

celebrity couplesFormula OneShakira
