Lenny Kravitz Sends Love to Jason Momoa in Birthday Tribute

Nothing can sink Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz's friendship.

The "Aquaman" star received a 43rd birthday shout-out from Kravitz on Instagram Aug. 1.

"Happy Birthday, Jason," the four-time Grammy winner, 58, wrote alongside a photo of the pals riding motorcycles. "Love and respect always."

Of course, the tribute should come as no surprise to their fans. After all, Kravitz shared a similar message on Momoa's birthday last year. "Happy Birthday, @prideofgypsies," the musician wrote on Instagram at the time. "I'm proud to call you my brother. One love. One family."

And Momoa noted the feeling is mutual. "Love u madly," he wrote in the comments of the 2021 post. "Mahalo nui loa."

Even after Momoa and Lisa Bonet split in early 2022, Kravitz proved he was still there for his longtime pal. Two months after the "Dune" actor and "The Cosby Show" alum announced their breakup, the "Fly Away" singer posted another picture of him and Momoa on their bikes and wrote, "Ride or die. Brothers for life."

Momoa and Bonet announced in January that they were going their separate ways after four years of marriage and almost two decades together.

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived," the former couple -- who share kids Lola, 15, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13 -- said in a joint statement. "We free each other to be who we are learning to become...Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children."

Kravitz was married to Bonet from 1987 to 1993, welcoming daughter Zoë Kravitz in 1988. Over the years, Kravitz and Bonet have remained on good terms, and he formed a friendship with Momoa right off the bat.

"People can't believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë's mom, how we all relate," Kravitz told Men's Health in 2020. "We just do it because that's what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it's work -- it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera. But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, 'Oh, yeah. I love this dude.'"