Legendary Singer and Philly Native Bobby Rydell Dies at 79

During his legendary music career, Rydell had 34 Top 40 hits on the US Billboard, including “Volare,” “Wild One,” “We Got Love,” and “Wildwood Days.” In all, he sold over 25 million records.

Legendary singer and Philly native Bobby Rydell has died at the age of 79.

Rydell died Tuesday morning at Abington Jefferson Hospital from non-COVID-19 related pneumonia complications.

Born in Philadelphia in 1942, Rydell first began performing at the age of 9 as a drummer. At the age of 19, he was the youngest person to ever headline the Copacabana nightclub in New York. His appearance was recently dramatized in the 2018 Oscar-winning film "Green Book."

Rydell established himself as a star and teen idol in the 1950s. During his legendary music career, he had 34 Top 40 hits on the US Billboard, including “Volare,” “Wild One,” “We Got Love,” and “Wildwood Days.” In all, he sold over 25 million records.

Rydell was also an actor, starring in the iconic film “Bye Bye Birdie” in 1963.

In a tribute to Rydell and his influential career, the high school where the musical and film “Grease” took place was named “Rydell High.”

In 1985, Rydell joined fellow Philly-area entertainers Frankie Avalon and Fabian to create The Golden Boys. The trio performed together for decades.

In 1995, Rydell was honored by his hometown of Philadelphia when the street he was born on was renamed “Bobby Rydell Boulevard.” Wildwood, New Jersey, also named a street after Rydell in reference to his hit song “Wildwood Days.”

Rydell is survived by his wife, Linda Hoffman, son Robert Ridarelli, daughter Jennifer Dulin, and his five grandchildren.

