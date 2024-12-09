Celebrity couples

Lady Gaga reveals fiancé Michael Polansky's grand Valentine's Day gift

Lady Gaga shared the lavish gift she received from fiancé Michael Polansky for Valentine’s Day, which played a key role in the making of her upcoming album.

By Will Reid | E! Online

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Originally appeared on E! Online

Lady Gaga’s got a million reasons to love her fiancé Michael Polansky.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

As the Grammy winner began working on her upcoming seventh studio album, her husband-to-be made quite the grand gesture to contribute to her creative process.

“For Valentine’s Day, he said, ‘I have a surprise for you,’” she told Rolling Stone in a video published Dec. 9. “He turned his office into a music studio. I mean, it’s kind of romantic!”

The entrepreneur — who shares a co-writing credit on Gaga’s latest single, “Disease” — also showed his support through words of affirmation.

“Something that Michael said to me every day that I was working is, ‘Go do what you were born to do,’” Gaga, 38, recalled. “‘And do it with every cell in your body, and have fun and be confident in your music.’”

The couple, who confirmed their engagement over the summer, first met at a party hosted by Napster co-founder Sean Parker in 2019, and Gaga previously credited the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns for allowing their romance to blossom.

Entertainment News

Taylor Swift 2 hours ago

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour ends by shattering own record, grossing an estimated $2.2B, Pollstar says

Celebrity News 3 hours ago

Selena Gomez claps back at criticism of her Spanish in ‘Emilia Pérez'

READ Lady Gaga Details “Amazing Creative Bond” With Fiancé Michael Polansky

“It was really kind of special,” she told Vogue in September. “I’d been so focused on my career since I was a teenager. And the gift of that time was that I got to completely focus on my relationship. I met this totally supportive, loving human being who wanted to get to know me — outside of Lady Gaga.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Similarly, Polansky echoed just how important the mundane time they had together helped build their foundation — and let her separate herself from her superstar persona.

“We had this amazing chapter of a weird kind of normalcy that’s essential for any relationship to develop in a real way — taking walks, making coffee, hanging out with the dogs, reading books together,” he told the outlet. “I think she loved the chance to slow down.”

As Lady Gaga continues her "Joker: Folie à Deux" press tour, she's channeling her Harley Quinn character for the cover of Vogue and sharing more than ever before about her relationship with fiancé Michael Polansky. "The missing piece in my life was having real love," she told the magazine. Access Hollywood breaks down her new revelations about their love story.
Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity couplesMusic & Musicians
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us