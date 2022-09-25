‘La Brea' Season 2: Preview and Release Date

NBC’s sci-fi series "La Brea" is back for a second season.

The first season of the David Applebaum-created series saw a massive sinkhole opening up in Los Angeles, right at the location of the La Brea Tar Pits site.

As the sinkhole opened up, the Harris family was torn apart, separated between two worlds. The mother, Eve Harris (Natalie Zea) and her son Josh Harris (Jack Martin), fell into a dangerous land of prehistoric creatures. Meanwhile, the father, Gavin Harris (Eoin Macken) and the daughter, Izzy Harris (Zyra Gorecki) were left to unlock the secrets of the inexplicable event on Earth.

Season 2 promises even more epic adventures to come.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here’s everything we know about the fall series return:

"La Brea" Season 2 Premiere Date

The latest episode is slated to air on Tuesday, September 27, at 9 p.m. ET exclusively on NBC.

Where to Watch "La Brea" Season 2 Online

As mentioned above, "La Brea" airs on NBC, which is available on most cable packages. For those without cable, the channel can be accessed via services such as Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, or Fubo TV. Episodes will air the next day on Peacock, and season 1 is currently available to stream on the platform.

Is There a Trailer?

Here’s a brief look at the upcoming season courtesy of NBC:

How Many Episodes Will "La Brea" Season 2 Have?

Fans will be excited to know the second season will have 14 episodes compared to the 10 in Season 1.

Who Is in the Cast?

The entire original cast of "La Brea" is returning to the series, including Jon Seda, Jack Martin, Natalia Zea and others. Some new faces will also join the cast. Tonantzin Carmelo (Paara) and Michelle Vergara Moore (Ella) will appear as series regulars and Martin Sensmeier will play Taamet, a character from 10,000 B.C., in season 2.

California Live’s Danielle Nottingham chats with “La Brea” star, Natalie Zea, who plays Eve Harris in the action-packed drama. Natalie talks about the new season, filming in Australia, and more! See what Natalie has to say about Season 2. “La Brea” returns September 27 on NBC and streaming on PeacockTV

NBC, Peacock and this station are all part of the NBCUniversal family.