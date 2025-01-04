Kylie Kelce explains how she overcame being ‘ruthlessly bullied' for her height

Kylie Kelce managed to rise above all the chatter about her height.

Kelce, who is pregnant with her fourth child, shared that she was bullied for being tall in high school and explained how she learned how to cope with it.

“I’ve always been taller than most guys,” she told influencer Drew Afualo on the Jan. 2 episode of her “Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce” podcast, while noting she is 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

“If I went anywhere with my family, I always felt normal size,” she said, mentioning that her dad is 6 feet, 9 inches tall.

She said that feeling translated to times she was with her husband, Jason Kelce, and his teammates when he was still playing center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“It’s funny, because I would be with my husband and his fellow offensive lineman, I’d be like, ‘Oh, this is — I feel normal,” she said.

However, Kelce said it wasn’t always like that, and how boys figuratively looked down on her in high school.

“But I will tell you before, like any other situation, like high school, I went into high school, I’m pretty sure I was already 5’10” as a freshman. And let me tell you something, the boys were not. The boys were not 5’10”,” she said.

“And specifically, I got ruthlessly bullied by a couple people, one of which, the worst of them, I would say, or one of the worst of them, was a guy whose insult was always like, ‘You’re huge,’ ‘You’re a man.’ And it took me until probably my senior year, to be like, ‘Oh, oh! You’re mad that you’re not my size!’”

She eventually embraced her size, while mimicking how she would react to the teasing.

“‘Speak up when you talk to me, because I can’t hear you from up here. It’s coming in mousy,’” she continued.

That experience of getting picked on and learning how to move past it may have served Kelce well, as she has recently received online criticism for starting her own podcast.

In the Jan. 2 podcast episode, Kelce talked about how she's received some backlash around starting "Not Gonna Lie," which debuted in December 2024. She shared how people on the internet have been harshly asking who she is, instead of looking her up to find out.

“So, my reaction to this is, I can’t get over the fact that you actually typed this into Twitter. When you could have typed it into Google, and also you typed my name, so now you know what you’re going to get is more Kylie Kelce content,” she said on the episode, adding that it has “blown” her mind.

