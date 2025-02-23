Kylie Jenner's hairstylist Jesus Guerrero dead at 34

Originally appeared on E! Online

The celebrity world has lost a dear friend.

Jesus Guerrero, a hairstylist whose clients have included Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, Rosalía, Jessica Alba, Demi Moore and Jennifer Lopez, has died. He was 34.

His sister Gris, 26, announced his death on a GoFundMe page Feb. 22.

"It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven," she wrote. "He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more. Born and raised in Houston, TX to immigrant parents, Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top."

The message added, "Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly. Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston."

The cause of Guerrero's death was not revealed.

Several of his colleagues shared tributes to him after news of his passing was made public.

"Our hearts will never be the same," celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, a longtime member of the Kardashian-Jenner family's glam squad, wrote on her Instagram Stories. Such as loving light and talent that we lost too soon."

She continued, "Jesus gave his all to everything he did and he left such an impact on all that knew him. He showed up 10 years ago from Texas with all of this insane talent and warmth and an unforgettable SMILE. He was the first to come and bear hug you, play with your hair, and ask how you're doing. Once you met him, all you could do is root for him and hope for the best for him."

Atkin said the "whole Glam Fam" all loved Guerrero. "As I try to make sense of this, all I can think to do is help his mother's grieving heart in this moment," she wrote. I love you Jesus and I hope you're witnessing all of the tears we're all crying."

Ariel Tejada, Jenner's makeups artist, also shared a tribute to Guerrero.

"2•22, one of Gods most Beautiful Angels has just opened his wings and flew to join him in heaven, and watch over me," he wrote on his Instagram. "Last night I experienced the most painful, breath taking pain I have ever felt when I found out you left us @jesushair. Family is not always just assigned at birth sometimes they are chosen and you were my chosen family."

In 2023, Guerrero spoke to E! News about his hairstyling work with celebs.

"People trust me," he said, "they want to push the boundaries when they're with me."

He also shared a piece of advice. "If you feel beautiful in the hairstyle you're wearing or the clothes that you're wearing, you radiate confidence," he said. "And you can motivate the people around you to be their authentic selves or to try something different."