Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet make their red carpet debut in Rome

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have made their red carpet debut as couple — at last!

The A-list lovebirds, who have been dating since 2023, walked their first red carpet together at the 70th David Di Donatello film awards May 7 at Cinecittà Studios in Rome.

Chalamet, 29, dressed in a double-breasted black velvet suit, smiled for photographers as he wrapped his arm around Jenner, 27, who wore a body-hugging black gown with plunging neckline. As they posed for the pics, Jenner leaned against Chalamet.

Chalamet was at the event to receive an honorary David award for “cinematic excellence," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The couple’s red carpet debut in Rome comes just two days after Jenner attended the 2025 Met Gala on May 5 in New York City alongside sisters and fellow “Kardashians” stars Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been romantically linked since September 2023 when they were spotted kissing at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles.

Over the years, the couple have supported each other at multiple events, from sports games to award celebrations.

In November 2023, Chalamet sat beside the cosmetics entrepreneur as she was honored as brand innovator of the year at the Wall Street Journal Magazine’s Innovator Awards.

The following January, Jenner returned the favor when she attended the 2024 Golden Globe Awards alongside Chalamet, who was up for one of the evening's best actor awards for his performance in “Wonka.”

During the ceremony, the two were spotted smiling and canoodling in the audience.

In 2025, the couple made the rounds of Hollywood's awards ceremonies, including PDA-filled stops at the Golden Globes, again, and the Oscars, after Chalamet scored multiple nominations for his performance in the Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown."

