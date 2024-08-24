Kylie Jenner and more celebrate birth of Hailey and Justin Bieber's baby

Originally appeared on E! Online

Baby Bieber is so loved already by his parents' friends.

After Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber announced the birth of their first son, Jack Blues Bieber, fellow celebs such as sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian and Chris Pratt offered their congrats.

"I can’t handle this little foot JACK BLUES" the Kylie Cosmetics founder commented on the Biebers' Aug. 23 Instagram post, which showed Hailey Bieber touching her baby boy's left foot, while Kardashian wrote, "Jack blues!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!! I love this tiny foot so so much."

Pratt, whose 12-year-old son with ex-wife Anna Faris is also named Jack, commented, "Congrats guys!!! Love the name!!!"

The birth announcement post was also liked by Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner, Jennifer Aniston, Chrissy Teigen, Nikki Reed and John Mayer.

In addition, Bieber's mom Pattie Mallette posted her own tribute to her first grandson. "Oh my heart. Welcome baby Jack!!" the 49-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories. "I love you so much! Thank you Lord. What a miracle!"

The couple announced the pregnancy in May by posting images from a maternity shoot taken the day of their vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii.

"So I have been waiting for this day," Mallette said at the time in an Instagram video. "And now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y'all. Oh my gosh, I'm gonna be a grandma! Oh my goodness."

She added, "Justin and Hailey, you are gonna be the best parents ever, and I am so excited."

Hailey Bieber's dad, actor Stephen Baldwin, 58, wrote on his own page at the time, "Love you guys...blessed beyond words...praise God...let's get ready to have some fun y'all."

The couple had exchanged marital vows twice before. Following a whirlwind rekindled summer romance in 2018, they first tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September of that year. They had a larger wedding with family and friends in South Carolina the following year.

