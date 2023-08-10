Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade star in steamy new music video amid relationship rumors

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade are getting hot and heavy—for the singer's latest music video that is.

On Aug. 10, the country star released the steamy video for "Fall in Love With Me," in which "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star plays Wade's love interest.

The three-minute video features the two as neighbors who admire each other from afar, with Richards spying on Wade as she washes her car. Meanwhile, Morgan is watching the Bravolebrity's workout from her window.

Finally, after sending each other love notes, they strip down together for a bath. Then, the video culminates with the BFFs sensually feeding each other fruit and leaning in for sweet kisses.

"Wanna take off your clothes, wanna mess up your hair," Morgan sings in the song. "Can't you see I'm what you need / Make you hit your knees pull out that ring / Gonna make you fall in love with me."

Earlier this week, Richards and Wade announced their collaboration as a way to make light of rumors that they are dating amid the reality star's recent marriage troubles with husband Mauricio Umansky.

"I've done several music videos and every time there's someone in it they always assume we're dating or something's going on," Wade explained in a joint Aug. 4 Instagram video. "If you go on the Internet, you'll see people are obsessed with us being friends."

The musician noted they wanted to have the last laugh when it came to speculation they are more than friends. "We thought it would kind of be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit," Morgan shared. "The Internet is going to be popping off about this one I'm sure."

Richards added, "Well, if they're gonna talk, you might as well give them something to talk about."

