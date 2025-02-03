Kris Jenner joins Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt for epic Super Bowl ad

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kris Jenner is coming for the Chris crown.

Amid years of fan debate on who is the "best Chris" in Hollywood, the Kardashians star made her case in an epic commercial for Super Bowl 2025, airing Feb. 9 when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.

In E! News' exclusive look at the Ray-Ban Meta ad "The Gallery," Jenner proves she just might have the brains and beauty — not to mention the superior taste in art — to best actors Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt in the competition.

The clip begins with Hemsworth and Pratt meandering through an art gallery, admiring modern pieces including the famous "Comedian" sculpture by Maurizio Cattelan featuring a banana taped to a wall.

However, Hemsworth makes a serious blunder when he peels the fruit and takes a big bite.

"That’s a $6.2 million banana," Pratt tells him with wide eyes, though Hemsworth notes, "It doesn’t taste like $6.2 million."

The pair gulp and search for a solution, raiding a perfectly organized, color-coded fridge to look for a replacement piece of fruit.

"Who has a fridge this big and no bananas in it?" Hemsworth asks, before Jenner appears in her signature black glasses — the brand's AI glasses — and declares, "Me."

Once Hemsworth reveals the gallery is actually Jenner's "lovely home," the Kardashian momager crosses her arms and asks, "How do you like my art collection?"

"It is tasty," Hemsworth admits, with Pratt correcting him: "Tasteful."

But Jenner, 69, proves she has the upper hand over the two movie stars. "Hey Meta," she says, "call my lawyer."

Ben Affleck will be back in a Dunkin’ commercial on Super Bowl Sunday. In a teaser that aired during the Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, Affleck unites with Brother Casey and Actor Jeremy Strong ahead of the game day ad.