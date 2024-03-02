King Charles' wife Queen Camilla taking a break from royal duties

Originally appeared on E! Online

Queen Camilla is taking some time off.

After stepping in for King Charles III amid his cancer diagnosis, the queen has no royal duties scheduled for over a week, according to her schedule viewed by The Times.

The 76-year-old will resume her public appearances at Westminster Abbey on March 11 for Commonwealth Day, which celebrates 56 member states across Africa, Asia, the Americas and Europe on the second Monday of March each year. Camilla is expected to represent the crown at the annual celebration, per the outlet.

In the meantime, the online royal diary notes that Charles' siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward will represent the British family at most upcoming events in the next week, including visits to the Right Stuff Amateur Boxing Club, Freewheelers Theatre, Rising Brook Community Church, Savoy Chapel, National Equine Forum and more outings.

The king has been taking time out of the public eye since he shared his cancer diagnosis on Feb. 5.

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," read a statement from Buckingham Palace at the time. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

As Charles continues to focus on his health, the 75-year-old has offered the occasional update, including a public message on Feb. 10 to show his gratitude.

"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received," he wrote in a letter posted to Instagram. "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."

Princess Catherine has not been seen in public since Dec. 25 as she recovers from her January abdominal surgery. Her absence from public life has many people speculating about her well-being.

In his absence, Camilla has kept a busy schedule, meeting with Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska at Clarence House on Feb. 29, attending a reception for the BBC's 500 Words Finalists at Buckingham Palace on Feb. 28 and stepping out for a memorial service for Greek King Constantine II on Feb. 27.

However, the next in line for the throne, Prince William has been noticeably absent from some events in recent weeks as his wife Kate Middleton recovers from a scheduled abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace shared in January that Middleton—who was last seen publicly on Christmas 2023—is unlikely to return to her role until after Easter.

While her team has said the Princess of Wales is doing "well," further details have not been disclosed on her surgery or recovery process.

"Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates," her spokesperson told E! News Feb. 29. "That guidance stands."