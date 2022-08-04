Kim Kardashian Reveals She Had ‘Painful' Stomach Tightening Procedure

Kim Kardashian has shared a glimpse of what she calls a "game changer."

The SKIMS founder revealed she underwent a skin tightening procedure, involving a Morpheus Micro needling laser, on her stomach recently. Alongside a photo of her slightly red abdomen (which was snapped during the process) shared to her Instagram Stories Aug. 3, Kim explained that she underwent the treatment a spa.

"I think this is my fave laser but it's painful," she wrote. "But it's worth it." According to reports, the "Morpheus laser," also known as Morpheus 8, is a non-surgical advanced needling treatment.

This isn't the first time Kim has opened up about undergoing laser treatments. In early July, the mom of four--who shares kids North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago with ex Kanye West--revealed she usually reserves her regimens for late at night after the kids are all tucked in.

"I really, genuinely care about looking good," she told Allure. "I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It's not easy when you're a mom and you're exhausted at the end of the day or you're in school, and I'm all of the above."

"I do my beauty treatments usually late at night," Kim added. "After everyone's in bed, I'm doing laser treatments."

However, the Kardashians star also noted that she's not a mission to fix every single thing, adding, "I'm at peace with not being perfect and I wasn't like that before." "[Getting older] doesn't mean that I won't strive for perfection," she continued. "But you get to a point where you're like, 'Okay, my health is more important than anything else.'"