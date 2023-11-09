Kim Kardashian reveals secret tattoo and the meaning behind it

Though Kim Kardashian famously said she'd never put a "bumper sticker on a Bentley," the Kardashians star revealed she secretly got a tattoo—and you'll never guess where it's located.

Kim Kardashian's hidden ink is the most interesting to look at. Bible.

Though she once equated tattoos to putting a "bumper sticker on a Bentley," Kim revealed during the latest episode of "The Kardashians" that she secretly got a tattoo in an unsuspecting place.

During a conversation with her hairstylist Chris Appleton, she showed off an infinity sign etched into her bottom lip, which she got after her "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut in October 2021.

"You guys, something you don't know about me," she said. "Me and all my friends got matching tattoos and everyone got them on their hands and I was like, 'There's not a shot I will get a tattoo.'"

Cut to behind-the-scenes footage of Kim as she got her tattoo done while surrounded by a few of her friends, as well as sister Khloe Kardashian.

As she joked, "I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley."

As for the reason she decided to change her stance? "This is how you celebrate SNL," she said in the throwback footage of her at the parlor, "with a little tattoo at 4:30 in the morning."

However, she admitted she may have done too good of a job when it came to picking the perfect location.

"No one knows, no one sees it, I forget," she confessed. "But every once in a while, I'll be flossing my teeth and I'll see black and I'll go, 'What's this black thing?'"

Kim Kardashian woke up and said free the nipple. On Friday, the 43-year-old launched SKIMS Ultimate Push-up Nipple Bra that promises "perfect fullness" with a "built-in, faux nipple for shock factor." In the witty video, Kardashian wears the bra as she cosplays as a sexy scientist and talks about climate change.
