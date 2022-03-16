Kim Kardashian Reveals Boyfriend Pete Davidson's ‘My Girl Is a Lawyer' Tattoo Tribute and Brand

Despite any ongoing drama with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson is still going strong.

So strong, in fact, that the "Saturday Night Live" star is going above and beyond to show his affection for the SKIMS mogul. As Kardashian, 41, revealed on the March 16 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Pete, 28, has multiple tattoos dedicated to her.

When host Ellen DeGeneres asked about recent speculation claiming Davidson got her name inked on his chest, Kardashian confirmed "he has a few tattoos, a few cute ones." However, Kardashian clarified the "KIM" tribute isn't a tattoo, "It's actually a branding."

"Let me explain it," she continued. "He wanted to do something that was really different. First tattoo he got, I was like, 'Oh, so cute, thank you! Oh my god!' Second, whatever, I'm like, 'Oh, that's so cute.' But that's what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what's going on in their life."

While Davidson has a few tattoos in honor of Kardashian, her "favorite" is one that reads, "My girl is a lawyer." As she told DeGeneres, "That one's really cute."

DeGeneres then circled back to Davidson's "branding," asking if an "iron thing went onto his body" to brand Kardashian's name, which she confirmed.

"Yes...I just think he was like, 'I want something that's there that I can't, you know, get rid of my tattoos,'" Kardashian said. "He's in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats. So he's like, 'I don't want to be able to get rid of it or cover it up and I just wanted it there as like a scar on me.'"

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

During her chat with DeGeneres, Kardashian -- who shares four kids with ex West -- also addressed why she recently decided to go Instagram official with the comedian. "I guess it's not official until you post," Kardashian joked. "I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, 'Oh my god, we're so cute!' But then I'm like, 'Don't be so desperate, don't be posting so much, just give a glimpse.'"

"I don't know what the right thing to do is," she admitted. "I haven't dated since before Instagram existed, so I don't know what the rules are."

Of this chapter in her life, Kardashian said it "feels good."

"I think it's just in life, like no matter what it is, I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy," she continued. "And I went for it, I was like, 'You know what, I'm in my 40s, f--- it...just go for it, find your happiness.' And I went for it and I took my time and I found it and it feels so good and I want to hold onto that forever."

Check out the video above to find out what else Kardashian shared about her relationship with Davidson.