Kim Kardashian Jokes She Might ‘Eat Poop' If It'll Make Her Look Younger

Kim Kardashian is willing to try almost anything in the name of beauty.

While promoting her new high-end skincare line, SKKN BY KIM, the 41-year-old revealed just how far she would go to find the fountain of youth.

"If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might," she told The New York Times in a profile published on June 1. "I just might."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Fortunately for her fans, Kim's new line of products only include traditional beauty ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, niacinamide, shea butter and squalene. However, they do come with a hefty price tag. To follow the collection's recommended nine-step routine--which mimics Kim's personal skincare regimen--the complete package totals $630.

"It's definitely more prestige, and in order to get the types of ingredients that I would not really miss out on, it was kind of a necessity," she explained of the cost. "I wanted to just stay true to exactly what I use, even if everyone was saying this is overwhelming."

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

Kim isn't a stranger when it comes to taking extreme measures to achieve a certain look. Last month at the 2022 Met Gala, "The Kardashians" star shared with Vogue that she had lost 16 pounds in order to fit into a dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe.

The interview sparked accusations that she was promoting toxic crash dieting behavior, Kim insisted there's nothing wrong with shedding pounds for a big red carpet moment.

"To me it was like, 'OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable,'" she noted to NYT. "Even Rene Zellweger gained weight for a role. It's all the same to me. I wasn't saying, 'Hey everyone, why don't you go lose this weight in a short period of time?'"

Kim, who wore a sauna suit twice a day, ran on the treadmill and completely cut out all sugar and all carbs to lose weight, added, "I didn't do anything unhealthy."

The mom-of-four also admitted that from the beginning of her career, there is a hyper-focus on her looks, though it's something she has learned to embrace.

'It's not only a part of my job, it's who I am," she said. "So many people want to act like they don't care about how they look. I'm not acting like it comes easier or it's all-natural. All of that is work."