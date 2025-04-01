Prosecutors decline charges against ‘NYPD Blue' actor Kim Delaney and husband

Los Angeles County prosecutors declined Tuesday to file criminal charges against former "NYPD Blue" actor Kim Delaney and her husband after they were arrested over the weekend in Marina del Rey.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office cited "insufficient evidence" in the case, the DA's office said in an email to NBCLA. Delaney, 65, and James Morgan, who will turn 55 on Wednesday, were both arrested Saturday when sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic disturbance report at Delaney's residence.

Delaney was booked on suspicion of assault and Morgan on suspicion of spousal battery. Morgan was released on $20,000 bond the same day, while Delaney was released Tuesday, according to jail records.

Delaney won an Emmy for playing Detective Diane Russell on the long-running ABC drama "NYPD Blue." She portrayed detective Diane Russell on the police drama and earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series in 1997.

She was nominated for Emmy Awards three times.

Delaney also had roles on "All My Children," "The O.C," "Army Wives," "CSI: Miami" and "Chicago Fire," among other shows.

Delaney posted about the couple's second wedding anniversary in October, saying on Instagram, "Great memories! I love you, hubby-your wife for life." In March, Delaney posted a photo of herself and Morgan, writing, "Pure love."