Khloe Kardashian has her wishes nailed down.



As the 38-year-old revealed during the latest episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians," she and her family have constant chats about the procedures they have in place in case of untimely events. Khloe's revelation was spurred by her visit to mom Kris Jenner, who was in the midst of recovery after undergoing hip surgery.



"My family and I, we talk about wills; death," Khloe Kardashian said in a confessional during the Oct. 20 episode. "We tell each other what our wishes would be, if something terrible were to happen. If I'm in a coma, I'm still getting my nails done once a week, and that's in my will, because people are going to visit me."



But that wasn't the only grim confession since, as Kris Jenner revealed, she and daughter Kylie Jenner were long overdue to "pick out mausoleums." This little tidbit prompted Khloe to joke about re-thinking about just how many spots there should be on reserve due to their ever-growing family.

"Do you know how many kids we have?" the "Good American" founder said, referring to Kris Jenner's total of 11 grandchildren between Khloe and four of her siblings. "How are we going to—we'll need all of f--k--g Hidden Hills."

This also allowed Kylie Jenner to chime in with a lighthearted suggestion, saying, "Well, I think we need to say, you know, only this many generations are allowed in here." As Kris Jenner concluded, "It's like a club. Nope you're not on the list."



New episodes of "The Kardashians" air every Thursday on Hulu.

