Kevin Costner celebrated his 70th birthday by honoring his friendship with late icon, Whitney Houston.

The "Yellowstone" actor shared a sweet photo of him and Houston on the set of 1992’s romantic thriller, "The Bodyguard," and reflected on how much he misses his former costar. “This photo reminds me of how lucky I am to be getting another birthday,” Costner captioned the Jan. 18 post. “We lost such a light when we lost Whitney.”

The photo, originally posted on the late singer’s Instagram account, sees the two actors posed with Houston’s then-hairstylist, Ellin La Var. Her estate, who manages the account following her death in 2012, wished Costner a happy birthday in the caption, to which he responded with a heart emoji in the comments.

The throwback photos didn’t stop there. Costner also celebrated his 70th milestone by sharing a baby picture of himself dressed as a cowboy.

“Thank you guys for the birthday wishes. I was chasing the cowboy life just about as soon as I could walk, and here I am doing it still,” he wrote in the caption, a nod to his four-year stint as John Dutton on "Yellowstone" and his subsequent Horizon movies. “Here’s to another year of keeping our sights set on our dreams.”

As for Costner’s bond with Houston, this isn’t the first time he’s remembered her legacy. In June, the Oscar winner reflected on the eulogy he gave at her funeral, revealing he was asked to shorten his remarks so that CNN could run commercials during the funeral. “I said, ‘They can get over that,” Costner recalled on "Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert" podcast. “They can play the commercial while I’m talking, I don’t care.’”

However, Costner delivered his 17-minute speech uninterrupted. He continued, “I went back to that church in Newark and it was filled. It was electric. There were two bands playing… the church was alive. It was like boom!”

He also revealed that Houston was his first choice as the leading woman in "The Bodyguard," and that he promised Clive Davis — the singer’s producer at the time — that she “would be good” in the film. Houston starred as a popstar named Rachel Maron, who falls in love with her bodyguard, played by Costner, as he protects her from a stalker.

“I was the actor, I produced it and I picked her,” Costner told Shepard. “I loved her. It’s not like this giant mystery, so I knew that she should be the one.”