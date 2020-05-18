Ken Osmond, ‘Leave It to Beaver’ Star who Played Eddie Haskell, Dies at 76

Ken Osmond, best known for his role of the troublemaker Eddie Haskell on the television comedy "Leave It to Beaver," died on Monday morning, his manager confirmed to NBC News. He was 76.

The cause of death is unknown.

Osmond, a native of Glendale, Ca., began his career as a child actor with his first speaking part at age 9 in the film "So Big," starring Jane Wyman and Sterling Hayden, followed by "Good Morning Miss Dove," and "Everything But the Truth. He also guest-starred on television series, including "Lassie," "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet," "Wagon Train," "Fury," and "The Loretta Young Show."

In 1957, Osmond auditioned for the the Eddie Haskell role, which was originally intended to be a guest appearance, but those involved with the show were so impressed with Osmond's portrayal that the character became a key component of the series throughout its six-season run of 234 episodes.

