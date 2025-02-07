Kelsea Ballerini explains why she canceled concert midshow in video to fans

Kelsea Ballerini unexpectedly ended her concert in Buffalo, New York, on Feb. 6 due to illness, she said in a video she posted on her Instagram stories.

“Buffalo, I am so, so sorry that I could not finish the show tonight,” she said.

“I am sicker than I’m trying to be, and I did not want to let anyone down tonight, and I just got through the first few songs and I couldn’t do it. I’m so sorry, but I never want to give you a half-ass show.”

The “Peter Pan” singer promised to return to the city and said she has postponed a pair of other upcoming dates.

“We are rescheduling tonight, Buffalo, tomorrow, Pittsburgh, and the next day, Toronto, to the end of the tour ... and I will make them the best shows I’ve ever played in my whole life, and I will pull out every stop for you, and I will make it so worth it,” she said.

“I’m going to go rest now, and get better, so I can really show up for the rest of this tour, and I hope you understand, and thank you for the grace to be human, and I love you,” she added.

The Buffalo show will be bumped to April 11, while her Pittsburgh concert, originally scheduled for Feb. 7, will now take place April 12. Her Feb. 8 show in Toronto has been rescheduled for April 13, meaning those three concerts will be the final three of her tour.

During the Feb. 6 concert in Buffalo, Ballerini told the crowd she had the flu, but noted, “I am feeling physically much better,” before explaining she had been trying to deal with her ailments.

“We powered through the show in Detroit and yesterday I took enough DayQuil and Nyquil to tranquilize a horse,” she said.

Interestingly, Ballerini also shared a message on her Instagram stories on Feb. 6 before the Buffalo concert, explaining that she was recovering.

“For those sweet angel humans asking, I'm feeling better,” she wrote. “Got some good rest (WOW I FORGOT HOW MUCH I LOVE SLEEP) and the meds are doing their job and I can't wait to perform for you tonight.

“My voice is still a little raspy, but we're gonna lean in (like the phoebe sexy voice) and I will see you on that stage. No way I'm letting you down.”

