Kelly Preston, Actress and Wife of John Travolta, Dies at 57

Kelly Preston has died of breast cancer, her husband John Travolta announced late Sunday night.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," the 66-year-old "Grease" actor said in an Instagram post.

"She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered."

Travolta said he will be taking some time off to be with the couple's two children, Ella, 20, and Benjamin, 9.

Preston, 57, had a lengthy career on film and television and at times appearing in films with her husband. They had three children together.

Preston and Travolta were married at a midnight ceremony in Paris in 1991 while the couple were expecting their first son, Jett.

In January 2009, Jett Travolta, 16, died after a seizure at the family's vacation home in the Bahamas. The death touched off a court case after an ambulance driver and his attorney were accused of trying to extort $25 million from the actors otherwise they would release sensitive information about their son's death.

Travolta testified during a criminal trial that ended in a mistrial and was prepared to testify a second time, but decided to stop pursuing the case. He cited the severe strain the case and his son's death had caused the family.

Both Preston and Travolta returned to acting, with Preston's first role back in the Nicholas Sparks adaptation, "The Last Song," which starred Miley Cyrus and her future husband, Liam Hemsworth.

Travolta and Preston met while filming 1988′s "The Experts."

They last starred together in the 2018 film “Gotti,” with Travolta playing John Gotti and Preston playing the crime boss’s wife, Victoria.