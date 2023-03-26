Kelly Clarkson to Make a Musical Comeback With New Album ‘Chemistry'

Kelly Clarkson is pressing play on a new chapter.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host revealed that she is releasing a new album titled "Chemistry"—and that it's coming sooner than later.

"It is officially time to tell you that I've been working on this project for close to three years now and I wasn't sure I was going to release it, but I am," Clarkson shared in a video on Instagram March 26. "The album is called Chemistry."

Explaining why she picked the one-word title for the project—her first non-holiday studio album in more than five years, "The Voice" coach shared that she wanted the name to encompass a multitude of emotions and experiences.

"I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing because I didn't want everybody to think I was just coming out with some just like, ‘I'm angry. I'm sad.' Just one or two emotions," The 40-year-old said. "This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship. A whole relationship shouldn't be just brought down to one thing. So there's the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on in it."

Clarkson continued by declaring there are two sides to that very word. "Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you."

As for when the album is arriving? Clarkson didn't give an exact release date, but she did tease "when I say soon, I mean really soon" before adding that tracks off the album will be available "even sooner."

Prior to announcing the album's upcoming release, Clarkson, who finalized her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in March 2022, detailed what can be anticipated from the project earlier this month. At the time, Clarkson said it paints a picture of the "phases" found in a breakup.

"Every phase is on my next record," Clarkson shared during the March 13 episode of The Angie Martinez IRL Podcast. "There is sadness. There is rage. It's a lot because you go through all those emotions. If you don't hit all those, were you really in it?... I was destroyed, like, on the ground, crying. That's a loss. It's a death."

Despite being hesitant at first to release the album, Clarkson credited music as a "really helpful" outlet during her and Brandon's separation.

"I needed that," she said. "I wrote so much."