Kelly Clarkson shares update on coparenting with ex Brandon Blackstock

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kelly Clarkson is "Miss Independent," but sometimes her kids don’t get it.

Nearly three years after the “Piece By Piece” singer and ex Brandon Blackstock divorced, she detailed a double standard that has revealed itself amid their coparenting dynamic as working parents of kids River, 10, and Remy, 8.

"Why do schools have things in the middle of the f--king day?" Clarkson lamented to Kylie Kelce during a March 25 episode of "Not Gonna Lie." "They’re like, 'Oh your daughter has a performance,' and I’m like 'Cool, I get to be the asshole because you decided that it would be a real opportune moment at 10 a.m. on a Thursday — when we’re out here hustling.'"

She admitted that River will sometimes compare her to the other moms who can show up, adding that the school’s scheduling choices are "cruel."

Kelce concurred, adding that her own daughters — Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4 and Bennett, 2 — seem to understand when their dad Jason Kelce has to travel for work. Clarkson, meanwhile, continued, noting her kids are "innately" OK with their dad missing big events because of his work schedule.

"It's funny though how different it is because even from a young age, like we didn't teach them [that]," the American Idol alum explained. "They’re like, 'He's allowed to be somewhere, but you're not.' Like, that is real interesting."

Clarkson added, "There’s a lot that I keep in, ‘cause coparenting is fun."

She went on to mimic a conversation she seems to repeatedly have with her kids.

"'Do you think I just leave and sit in the park all day?'" she joked. "Mommy does work, that’s OK. Women and men work, it’s OK."

This isn’t the first time Clarkson has gotten candid on being a single parent. After all, she previously explained the sometimes uncomfortable conversation that comes up considering her dating life.

"They constantly bring it up, 'Please, we don’t want you with anybody else,'" Clarkson told KOST 103.5 in November. "They’re young, it’s hard to picture their mom with someone else other than their dad."

Of course, Clarkson isn’t going to let her kids stop her from so moving on. As she put it, "I have expressed like, ‘Hey, I love you guys but Mommy needs lovings too.'"