Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Jacobs' Cause of Death Confirmed by Autopsy

Kyle Jacobs' cause of death has been determined by officials.

The husband of Kellie Pickler died by suicide on Feb. 17, a spokesperson for the Davidson Country Medical Examiner confirmed to E! News May 9. He was 49.

Toxicology results showed that Jacobs did not have any drugs in his system at the time of his death, though he did have a history of "pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use," according to an autopsy report obtained by Taste of Country.

Officers from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department were called to Pickler's Tennessee home on Feb. 17 after the "American Idol" alum couldn't find her husband when she woke up. In a statement to E! News at the time, the department said Pickler and her assistant dialed 911 after they were unable to open a door to an upstairs bedroom/office during their search for Jacobs.

Pickler, 36, and the songwriter tied the knot in a private Caribbean wedding in 2011. The Nashville-based couple chronicled their life on the CMT reality show "I Love Kellie Pickler," which ran from 2015 to 2017.

"We just do everything we can just to be real," Jacobs told Yahoo's BUILD series in 2017. "We love laughing through life. We love to do that, and that's what the show is. Our show is love and laughter."

While Pickler has not publicly spoken about her husband's death, fellow country stars paid tribute to Jacobs in the wake of his passing. Lee Brice, who collaborated with Jacobs on his song "Save the Roses," called him "one of the best people anyone could ever hope to have in their corner" in a Feb. 22 Instagram post.

"These past few days have truly been some of the hardest of my life," he wrote. "At times, I feel lost and buried under this deep sadness. Other times, I sit and remember all the times with Kyle that bring me comfort and make me smile."