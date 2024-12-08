Celebrity News

Katie Holmes sets the record straight about daughter Suri's finances

Katie Holmes responded to a report that signaled her and ex Tom Cruise's daughter Suri recently became a "millionaire."

By Corinne Heller | E! Online

2024 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals
Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images

Originally appeared on E! Online

Katie Holmes didn't want to wait too long until people got the wrong idea about her and ex Tom Cruise's daughter Suri's financial situation.

So days after a Dec. 5 media report signaling that the 18-year-old is now a "millionaire" due to an alleged trust fund from her father that had "kicked in" once she became a legal adult, the "Dawson's Creek" alum set the record straight.

"Completely false," Holmes wrote on Instagram Dec. 8, over a screenshot of the article, and added in the caption, "Enough."

The "Batman Begins" actress has largely kept Suri out of the spotlight since she and Tom finalized their divorce in 2012 after more than five years of marriage. In recent years, Holmes has begun to share more anecdotes about the teen, the former couple's only child together.

"What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," the 45-year-old told Glamour in 2023. "I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She's an incredible person."

This past summer, Holmes made a rare comment about their bond as Suri headed off to college.

"I’m proud of my daughter," the "Broadway" actress told Town & Country in an interview published in August. "Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy."

Suri is the youngest of Cruise's three children. "The Mission: Impossible" star is also the father of daughter Bella Kidman Cruise, 31, and son Connor Cruise, 29 — his kids from his past marriage to Nicole Kidman.

