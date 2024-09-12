Kate Moss' sister shares story of ‘scary' hospitalization after Ozempic overdose

Originally appeared on E! Online

Lottie Moss is a warning for anyone considering taking Ozempic.

The younger sister of Kate Moss got candid about her struggles with the type 2 diabetes drug many have used for weight loss calling it “the worst decision I ever made,” in the Sept. 12 episode of her "Dream On" podcast.

“I felt so sick one day, I said to my friend, ‘I can’t keep any water down. I can’t keep any food down, no liquids, nothing. I need to go to the hospital. I feel really sick,’” Lottie Moss recalled in an episode titled, “My Ozempic Hell: I Had Seizures, A&E, Weight Loss,” sharing that she was sent to the emergency room where a nurse found out the dosage Lottie Moss had been taking and told her, “’Oh my god, that’s so not what you’re meant to be taking.’”

The 26-year-old admitted that while she received the medication through a doctor, it wasn’t exactly her doctor.

“The amount that I was taking was for people who were 100 kilos [220 pounds] and over and I’m in the 50s [110 pounds] range,” she explained. “It’s these small things I wish I’d known before taking it.”

While in the hospital, Lottie Moss had some intense experiences as the result of the overdose.

“I literally had a seizure from how dehydrated I was, which honestly was the scariest thing that’s ever happened to me in my life,” she admitted. “My friend had to hold my feet down. It was so scary, the whole situation. My face was clenching up, my whole body was tense.”

Lottie Moss then slammed the Ozempic trend, saying it’s harmful to body positive images — referring back to the trends that were all the rage when her sister Kate Moss was rising to fame.

“This heroin-chic trend right now coming back, which was something that happened in the ‘90s, we should not be going back there,” Lottie Moss said. “Where did body positivity go?”

But while stars like Lottie Moss, Macy Gray, Sharon Osbourne, Rebel Wilson and more have admitted to using Ozempic and similar type 2 diabetes drugs to shed some weight, a rep for Novo Nordisk, the pharmaceutical company that makes Ozempic, previously said in a statement to E! News that the drug is "not approved for chronic weight management."