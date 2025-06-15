Kate Middleton shares a sweet laugh with Princess Charlotte at 1st Trooping the Colour since cancer remission

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has made a jubilant return to the 2025 Trooping the Colour event, marking her first time at the annual festivities since announcing she's in remission from cancer.

The former Kate Middleton, 43, smiled at onlookers at the June 14 celebration, which honors the birthday of her father-in-law, King Charles III. In a carriage, Kate sat alongside her and Prince William's three kids: Prince George, 11; Princess Charlotte, 10; and Prince Louis, 7.

Kate also appeared to coordinate with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, as they both wore a light blue to the big event. Kate donned a dress coat with an embroidered hat while Charlotte wore an aqua colored dress with her hair pulled back in braids.

The two were also seen sharing a laugh during a sweet mommy-daughter moment that was captured.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales during Trooping The Colour 2025 on June 14, 2025 in London, England. ((Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images))

Kate announced in a rare March 2024 video statement that she had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer after undergoing major abdominal surgery in January 2024.

She added that she was in the “early stages” of preventative chemotherapy treatment.

Kate's diagnosis came a little more than month after Buckingham Palace announced King Charles III had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer.

Kate attended last year's Trooping the Colour event, which marked her first public event since her cancer diagnosis.

Kate confirmed she would attend the celebration in a statement June 14, 2024, which was her first update on her health since announcing her diagnosis.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well,” she said.

In September 2024, the mom of three announced she’d finished chemotherapy and called herself “cancer-free.”

She followed up in January 2025, by announcing she was officially in remission.

“It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal.

"I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

