Kate Middleton makes rare appearance with family to attend church

Originally appeared on E! Online

Spotted: Kate Middleton on a rare family outing.

The Princess of Wales was photographed arriving by car with Prince William, who was the driver, and their eldest son Prince George, 11, to attend a Sunday service at the Crathie Kirk church in the Scottish village of Crathie, near the royal family's Balmoral estate.

It marked the first in-person public appearance by Middleton, who has been undergoing cancer treatments, in more than a month. The princess wore a beige plaid Holland Cooper jacket, brown fedora with feathers and dangling gold earrings, as seen in photos published by HELLO! magazine.

Not spotted: Middleton and Prince William's youngest children, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

The couple was, however, joined at the service by King Charles III — who is also battling cancer — and his wife Queen Camilla. Both wore traditional Scottish tartan outfits, with the monarch sporting a red and green kilt and gray blazer. Also seen arriving: His brother Prince Edward, who was joined by his wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, plus several other royal family members.

The Princess of Wales has largely kept out of the spotlight since announcing in a video posted in March that she was undergoing cancer treatment. The 42-year-old attended the church outing two weeks after she and her husband released a video message paying tribute to the British Olympic team on the final day of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"From all of us watching at home," the Princess of Wales said, "congratulations to Team GB."

In the video, Prince William had sported a slight beard. He appeared clean-shaved at the church service.

The princess previously made an in-person public appearance in mid-July at Wimbledon to watch the men's singles final with her daughter and sister, Pippa Middleton. She was looking radiant in a purple dress, received a standing ovation at the tennis tournament.

