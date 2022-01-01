The Royal Family

Kate Middleton and Prince William Sparkle in New Photo With New Year's Message

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are beaming in a never-before-seen candid photo to celebrate 2022

By Kait Hanson | TODAY

Samir Hussein

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are all sparkles — and smiles — in a new photo marking the start of 2022.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The photo, which appears to have been taken the night of the James Bond movie “No Time to Die” premiere at London’s Royal Albert Hall in September, shows the couple cozying up in the backseat of a car holding hands. The duchess is leaning into husband, Prince William, and both bear beaming smiles.

"Wishing everyone a Happy New Year," the caption reads alongside a fireworks emoji.

The snapshot is a rare glimpse into the more casual, playful side of the Cambridges and their relationship together outside their working roles as royals.

Entertainment News

Betty White 46 mins ago

Steve Martin Recalls His First Time Meeting Betty White

UK Honors List 1 hour ago

Tony Blair, Daniel Craig Join Scientists on UK Honors List

At the premiere, the former Kate Middleton, who turns 40 in January, stunned in a sequined gold Jenny Packham gown that was embellished with a long, flowing cape, according to Elle, while Prince William opted for a sleek velvet tuxedo jacket.

The Duke and Duchess walked the red carpet with William's father, Prince Charles, and Charles' wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at the star-studded event that had been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chris Jackson
In this photo, (L-R), Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, attend the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England.

It's not the first time this month the royals have given the world a peek behind the palace curtains.

The duchess revealed her ear for music for the first time on television during a Christmas Eve concert, where she was joined by Scottish singer Tom Walker for a special performance during the “Royal Carols: Together at Christmas” ITV special.

Performed at Westminster Abbey, the duo produced the singer’s holiday song, “For Those Who Can’t Be Here” with Walker on guitar and vocals and the duchess herself playing the piano.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

The Royal FamilyKate MiddletonPrince WilliamNew Years
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us