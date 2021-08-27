Kanye West Stuns Fans by Recreating Kim Kardashian Wedding at ‘Donda' Listening Event

Kanye West's latest "Donda" listening event ended with quite the bang.

On Thursday, Aug. 26, fans joined the rapper at Chicago's Soldier Field for the long-awaited album's third listening party. Viewers of the event, which was mostly centered around a replica of the star's childhood home, were stunned by the final song, when West appeared to be set on fire and then was greeted by a bride with a veil-concealed face who many social media users were quick to assume was either his ex Kim Kardashian or a look-alike.

After the event, TMZ reported that the mysterious bride, who wore a Balenciaga Couture wedding gown, was indeed Kardashian herself and that she agreed to participate as a show of support, citing sources.

Among the family members reacting to the moment was Kylie Jenner, who shared images on her Instagram Story of West and the bride. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter at the end of the night to post, "insanely beautiful!!!"

A screenshot of the stunning moment can be seen in the below tweet.

Video posted to a fan account appeared to show West and the bride holding hands as they made their way out of the venue after the album had finished playing.

The night brought plenty of other shockers as well, with fans noting that contributions from both Jay-Z and Kid Cudi that had been heard during previous versions of the album were not included this time around.

One performer who did make the cut on this version was DaBaby, who recently faced backlash over homophobic comments he made earlier this summer.

Also surprising viewers was the fact that Marilyn Manson was apparently on the porch of the home throughout the event. The rocker was accused of rape and assault by a former partner in a May lawsuit.

Another star who was on the porch was dancehall singer Shenseea, as she posted an image of herself to her Instagram Story after the event.

One song that was notably missing from the latest version of the album was one in which West sang about "losing my family," which was heard during both of the previous listening events.

This was the third listening event West has held, following the first at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22, and a second one at the same venue on Aug. 5. During the first, West was rather subdued, wearing a mask and red coat, while he was more animated the second time around, including periodically doing push-ups and then later being lifted to the very top of the arena in the death-defying finale.

Numerous questions remain about the album that is dedicated to his late mother Donda West, such as which tracks will be included and who will be the featured guest artists on the final version. Also remaining as a key variable is when it will actually drop, given that the album's initial July 23 release was pushed, as were subsequent dates in August, with Apple Music currently listing Sept. 5 as the big moment.

Kim Kardashian was a spectator in the crowd for the first two events, joined by the couple's kids. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star — who filed for divorce from West in February — and West share children North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2.