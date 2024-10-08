New Jersey

Justin Timberlake abruptly postpones NJ concert about an hour before start time

By NBC New York Staff

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Justin Timberlake performs on stage during the ‘Forget Tomorrow’ World Tour at Barclays Center on October 07, 2024 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Justin Timberlake abruptly postponed his concert in Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday night, just over an hour before the show was scheduled to begin.

In a statement shared on the performer's Instagram page, Timberlake attributed the last-minute decision to an "injury that is preventing me from performing." He did not share any further details regarding the injury, including when or how he sustained it.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

"I'm so disappointed to not see you all - but I'm working to reschedule ASAP. I promise to make it up to you and give you the show y'all deserve," the post read. "Thank you guys for understanding. Appreciate your support always."

Timberlake shared the message to his Instagram at 5:45 p.m., just over an hour before the 7 p.m. show was set to begin at the Prudential Center.

Timberlake is next scheduled to perform at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Friday. It was not immediately clear whether that show would go on as planned or not.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us