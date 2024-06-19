Attorney for Justin Timberlake addresses star's arrest for alleged DWI

An attorney for Justin Timberlake has issued a statement regarding the pop star's arrest on New York's Long Island for alleged drunken driving after he repeatedly refused to take a chemical test during a police traffic stop.

"I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations," said attorney Edward Burke Jr.

An officer observed the grey BMW with Florida license plates that Timberlake had been driving as it twice failed to stay on the right side of the road shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday in Sag Harbor, according to the criminal complaint. He also allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign on Madison Street at Jermain Avenue, before having trouble staying on his side of the road.

After seeing him swerve twice, police pulled the vehicle over.

The cop who stopped him said the so-dubbed "Prince of Pop" appeared to be drunk, with bloodshot, glassy eyes and a strong smell of alcohol on his breath. The complaint says Timberlake was unsteady and had slowed speech; he also allegedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests. They said he couldn't focus on speaking to police while he was looking for his registration, either.

"I had one martini and I followed my friends home," Timberlake allegedly told officers.

Officers took him to the Sag Village Police Department for processing, where the complaint says he refused three times over the course of about 40 minutes to take a chemical test of his blood alcohol content.

"No, I'm not doing a chemical test," Timberlake said according to the complaint. The singer reiterated twice, "I refuse."

He was then taken to East Hampton Town police headquarters and held overnight ahead of his Tuesday morning arraignment. Timberlake was released on his own recognizance after that hearing. Timberlake pleaded not guilty in court and was ordered back on July 26, officials said.

Mugshot photo released by the Sag Harbor Police Department.

On Wednesday, Timberlake's attorney released a statement regarding the arrest.

"I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney’s office," said Burke Jr.

The singer has not released any comment on the incident himself. The Suffolk County District Attorney's office had no further comment.

Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, was spotted back on set filming "The Better Sister" in Manhattan hours after his arrest, according to E!.

Police also have the encounter on body and dash cameras, but the footage has not been released.

Before his arrest, Timberlake had been leaving The American Hotel on Main Street, a popular spot in Sag Harbor. Famed singer Billy Joel lives in the town and was spotted at the hotel and restaurant Tuesday by an NBC News crew.

"I don't really know him that much, so I have no comment," Joel said when asked about Timberlake's encounter with police.

"Judge not, lest ye be judged," Joel added.

The arrest comes amid Timberlake's first world tour in nearly six years. The pop icon is scheduled to perform at Madison Square Garden in New York City next week on June 25 and 26.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment representatives deferred questions to Timberlake's representatives.

Sag Harbor is a coastal village in the Hamptons, around 100 miles from New York City. In the summer, it is a hot spot for wealthy visitors.