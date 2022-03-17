Justin Bieber Says Wife Hailey's Hospitalization Was ‘Really Scary,' But She's ‘OK'

Justin Bieber is speaking out about Hailey Bieber's recent hospitalization.

Days after the 25-year-old model revealed she'd suffered a "very small" blood clot to her brain, the 28-year-old singer reflected on his wife's health scare during his concert in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, March 16.

The topic came up after Justin experienced some technical difficulties and the power went out in the middle of his "Justice World Tour" performance.

"You know, it's kind of crazy how life randomly throws you curveballs," the "Intentions" star said once it returned, per a video shared by social media user @angiebeebs. "You know, we can't really control much. You know, tonight the power cutting out. Obviously, you guys know, most of you probably know or seen the news about my wife."

He explained that she is on the mend, saying, "But she's OK, she's good, she's strong. But it's been scary, you know? Like, it's been really scary. But I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands and that's a good thing."

Afterward, Justin expressed his appreciation to the fans for coming to his show. "But tonight, I just, you know, I'm really grateful to be here with you guys just celebrating life, you know?" he continued, per another video captured by photographer and filmmaker Evan Paterakis and shared to Justin's Instagram account. "There's a lot of horrible things happening in the Earth right now, and for us to be in this room all together, you know, laughing, smiling, singing songs, I mean, I can't think of a better place I'd rather be. So, thank you guys for joining me tonight."

Before going into his next song "As I Am," the two-time Grammy winner spoke about insecurities, something he said isn't always viewed as "cool" or "normal" to discuss.

"Everyone in the world deals with insecurities and everyone in the world deals with fears," he said, later adding, "I think talking about it is the greatest thing you can possibly do. Because then you just let it out, and people get to know you better, you get to build deeper connections and it's awesome. I have insecurities. I have fears. And you know, you don't have to hide those things. That's what makes you you, you know?"

The singer then shared what the track meant to him, saying it's about "the people that love me and know me," who "take me as I am," despite any of his insecurities. "That's pretty cool, you know?"

Hailey shared the news of her blood clot in a March 12 Instagram post, recalling how she'd been sitting at breakfast with Justin on March 10 when she "started having stroke like symptoms" and was rushed to the hospital.

"They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen," she wrote, "but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours."

While the runway star described it as "definitely one of the scariest moments" she'd ever been through, she also noted that she was "home now and doing well," giving thanks to "all the amazing doctors and nurses" who took care of her.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concerns," she added, "and for all the support and love."

Indeed, it looks like Hailey is feeling better as she attended Justin's show in Salt Lake City, Utah, on March 13. And the artist expressed how happy he is that she's doing well in a March 10 Instagram post, sharing a photo of the couple backstage and writing, "Can't keep this one down."